Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 5.3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €59.08 ($60.29) and last traded at €62.20 ($63.47). Approximately 400,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.68 ($67.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAR1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

