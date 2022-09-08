Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.38

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 910238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.
Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte
In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $2,549,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.