Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.38

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 910238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $2,549,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 136,464 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after buying an additional 340,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.