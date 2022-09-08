Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by Pi Financial

Research analysts at Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of VRNOF remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 191,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,333. Verano has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $100.99 million and a PE ratio of -15.75.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.