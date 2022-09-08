VIBE Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $744,173.50 and approximately $353.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

