VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Down 0.8%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 499 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 499 ($6.03). Approximately 203,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 196,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £813.14 million and a P/E ratio of 252.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 494.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.74.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

