Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

