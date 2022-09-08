Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

