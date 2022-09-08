Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VGI stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

