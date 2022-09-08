Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VGI stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
