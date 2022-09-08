Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
EDI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 30,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,358. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
