Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

EDI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 30,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,358. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.