VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 4.8%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 19,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 795,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $635.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 613,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VNET Group by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.