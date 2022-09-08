Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($163.27) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €148.72 ($151.76) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a fifty-two week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.84.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

