Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

