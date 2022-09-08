Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $368.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

