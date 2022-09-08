Wedbush Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $57.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.