Wedbush Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $57.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 14.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
