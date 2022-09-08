Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

9/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Boeing had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/23/2022 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Boeing was given a new $281.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/1/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/1/2022 – Boeing was given a new $281.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $200.00.

7/15/2022 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Boeing was given a new $288.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.92. 130,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

