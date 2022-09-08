Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $127.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $148.00.

8/24/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $143.00.

8/17/2022 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

7/19/2022 – J. M. Smucker was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.51. 6,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

