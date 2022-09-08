Wells Fargo & Company Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $9.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.34. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after buying an additional 213,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after buying an additional 2,964,737 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after buying an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $51,661,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

