WePower (WPR) Market Cap Reaches $432,079.78

WePower (WPR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WePower has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market cap of $432,079.78 and $1,156.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

