Wilder World Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $812,532.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

