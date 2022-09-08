WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Activity at WiseTech Global

In related news, insider Richard White sold 258,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$35.39 ($24.75), for a total transaction of A$9,158,011.86 ($6,404,204.10). Insiders sold 639,355 shares of company stock worth $23,497,587 in the last three months.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

