WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005809 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083989 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

