Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.26. 416,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,679. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

