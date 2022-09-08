Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,705.00

Wownero (WOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $4,705.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.37 or 0.09017778 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

