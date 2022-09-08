xRhodium (XRC) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $232,489.84 and $218.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

SSVCoin (SSVCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huncoin (HNCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GiftNet (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arab League Coin (ALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00709993 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh. The official website for xRhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium is a crypto commodity. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. xRhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce xRhodium's use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.