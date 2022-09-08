Xrpalike Gene (XAG) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Xrpalike Gene has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Xrpalike Gene coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Xrpalike Gene has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $11,729.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Xrpalike Gene Coin Profile
Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xrpalike Gene is xrpgen.com.
Xrpalike Gene Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Xrpalike Gene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xrpalike Gene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.