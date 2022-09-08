XYO Price Hits $0.0075 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $96.21 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005812 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085741 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.