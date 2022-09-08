Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Yext Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,782. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

