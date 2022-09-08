Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,177. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $557.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Insider Activity at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

