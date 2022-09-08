Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.50. Yext shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 13,733 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yext by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 444,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Yext by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $557.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

