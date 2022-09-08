Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Yext has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

