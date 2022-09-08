Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.