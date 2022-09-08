Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 11,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,452,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.