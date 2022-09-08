Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 11,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,452,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.