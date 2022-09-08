Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 4,763 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,287,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after acquiring an additional 624,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 950,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $130,414,000 after acquiring an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

