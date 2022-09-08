Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7,308.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 598.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,091,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $363.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.