Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

