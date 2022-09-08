Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National Grid by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Grid by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 724.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.64 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Grid Profile

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.