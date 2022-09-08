Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,798 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

