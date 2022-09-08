Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.4 %

Zscaler stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.25. 3,808,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.24. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

