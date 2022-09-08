Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 755,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,945. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

About Zumiez

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 49.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 87.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

