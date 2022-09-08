Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.
Zumiez Stock Performance
Shares of ZUMZ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 755,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,945. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Featured Articles
