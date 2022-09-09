10,086 Shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.