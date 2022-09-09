1,330,460 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,330,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ziff Davis Price Performance

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.