13,970 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.60. 55,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

