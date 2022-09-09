18,791 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Bought by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenaris stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 63,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
