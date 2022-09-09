216,370 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 216,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Doximity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 69,695.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 269,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 249,062 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of DOCS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 26,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,159. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

