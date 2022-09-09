257,492 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 616,161 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 724,128 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 2,363,885 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 1,371,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,350. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

