36,748 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,000. Danaher makes up 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. abrdn plc increased its position in Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.34. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

