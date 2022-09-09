4,055 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 1.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

