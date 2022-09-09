54,361 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Lumentum accounts for about 0.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $81.59. 868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,426. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.