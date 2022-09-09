5,888 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,888 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,188. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

