6,204 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,204 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $209.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.